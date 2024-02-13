Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 193.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dover by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover stock opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $162.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

