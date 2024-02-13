Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DoorDash by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $120.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $548,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,509,200.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $548,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,509,200.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,200 shares of company stock worth $48,264,179 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile



DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

