Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.78 Million Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STKL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SunOpta by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

