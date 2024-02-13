Foundry Partners LLC Buys 12,101 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Stock Performance

DCO opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $744.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.30. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ducommun Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.