Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cohu worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cohu Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COHU opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

