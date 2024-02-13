Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 203,651 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,691,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 155,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Berry by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,274,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 481,956 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

BRY stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $507.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.79. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

