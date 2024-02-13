Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,104,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,711,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $854.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $495.11 and a 12-month high of $961.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $880.46 and its 200-day moving average is $745.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

