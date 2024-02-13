Foundry Partners LLC Takes $5.31 Million Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 363,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 2,321,576 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 142.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 671,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,498,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of VET stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

