Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 363,250 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 363,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Vermilion Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.