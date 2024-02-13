Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 246,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208,956 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 23.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 561,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,702. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $38.39.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

