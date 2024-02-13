Foundry Partners LLC Invests $5.02 Million in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 469,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Adeia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Adeia during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Adeia by 33,450.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adeia alerts:

Insider Activity at Adeia

In other news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,657.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Down 1.4 %

About Adeia

ADEA stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.