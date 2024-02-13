Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,330 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.92%.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

