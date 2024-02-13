Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.97 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 2.8 %

CFR opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $134.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

