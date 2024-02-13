Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Edison International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

