Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,328 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $194.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

