Ford Motor Announces Variable Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the auto manufacturer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Ford Motor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.