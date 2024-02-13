State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,386 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,386 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AES were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AES by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 772,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 61,784 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in AES by 257.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 47.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,070,000 after purchasing an additional 140,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AES opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

AES Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -78.41%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

