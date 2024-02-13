BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,087,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 63,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

