State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 41.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $151.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.