State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,404 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 219.8% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

