BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BYM opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 147.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

