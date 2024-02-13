Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,359 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

