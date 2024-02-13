Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $280.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.33 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.80.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.34%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.22%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

