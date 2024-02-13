Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 547,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 190.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 608,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 316.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 410,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 53.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 288,742 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 240,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $243.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on AMPY

About Amplify Energy

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.