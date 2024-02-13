CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of CECO Environmental worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $4,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $5,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $706.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

