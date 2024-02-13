Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $49.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

