Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

