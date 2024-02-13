Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 417 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Cummins Stock Up 2.0 %

CMI stock opened at $256.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.15. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

