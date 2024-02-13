Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $79,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $7,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,630.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,321 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $450.97 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.97 and a 200 day moving average of $394.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

