Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $729.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $613.65 and a 200-day moving average of $535.61. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,331,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,773 shares of company stock worth $104,723,157. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

