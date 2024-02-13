Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Stantec worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

