Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,853,000 after purchasing an additional 274,858 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 531,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 603,585 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

