Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,496 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Motco boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

