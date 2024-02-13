Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 168.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDR stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

