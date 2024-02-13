Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $525.06 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

