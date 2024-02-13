Wealth Alliance Sells 5,589 Shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 720,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 159,755 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MJ stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

Further Reading

