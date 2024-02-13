Wealth Alliance Sells 166 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Equifax were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 320,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $255.75 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

