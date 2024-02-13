Wealth Alliance Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $415.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.55. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

