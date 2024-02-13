1,059 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

AZPN stock opened at $187.84 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day moving average is $194.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZPN

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.