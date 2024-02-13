Wealth Alliance Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

