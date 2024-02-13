Wealth Alliance Sells 136 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $302.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average of $279.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

