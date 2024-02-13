Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWP stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

