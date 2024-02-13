Wealth Alliance Purchases 43 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

PSA stock opened at $281.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.35 and a 200-day moving average of $274.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

