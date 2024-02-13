EMC Capital Management Sells 6,795 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

