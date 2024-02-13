Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.14-7.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 107.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.