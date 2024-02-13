ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $307-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.93 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.84.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ZI opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 34.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,332,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $66,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.