Enghouse Systems Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$35.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$27.51 and a 12 month high of C$44.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENGH shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Activity at Enghouse Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,350.00. In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total value of C$558,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud acquired 50,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,350.00. 22.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

