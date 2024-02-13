Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 81.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 113,738 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

