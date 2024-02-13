Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 2.0 %

MSEX opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

