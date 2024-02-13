Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
Provident Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PROV opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
