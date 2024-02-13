Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PROV opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PROV shares. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.